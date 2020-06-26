Wintrust Business Lunch 6/26/20: Personal income drops, the chances of a second stimulus package and how a restaurant reservation system was able to thrive during COVID-19

Segment 1: David Beckworth, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center, joins John to talk about the economic outlook as more states see spikes in the coronavirus outbreak.

Segment 2: Nick Kokonas, Founder & CEO of Tock, Inc., tells John about how Tock and his restaurants (Alinea, Next, The Aviary, etc.) were able to pivot and become a COVID-19 success story.

Segment 3: Jan Feldman, the Executive Director for Lawyers for the Creative Arts, joins John to discuss how he is helping the arts community by giving them access to their cadre of 1,500 volunteer lawyers for pro bono counsel to help navigate the pandemic.