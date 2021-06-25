Wintrust Business Lunch 6/25/21: The business of medicine and the mission to advance women in the workplace

Segment 1: Dr. Vishal Mehta, President, Fox Valley Orthopedics, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about what Fox Valley Orthopedics does, how the business of medicine has been through the pandemic and how business has been since the economy has opened up and people are becoming more active.

Segment 2: Sarah Alter, President and CEO of the Network of Executive Women, tells Tom about the Network of Executive Women, how women have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and their mission to advance women in the workplace.

Segment 3: Peter Flowers, Partner, Meyers & Flowers, talks to Tom Gimbel about the business of law, the explosion in Rockton, the environmental fallout of the disaster and how the people of Rockton have been impacted by the explosion.