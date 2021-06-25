Wintrust Business Lunch 6/25/21: The business of medicine and the mission to advance women in the workplace

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Tom Gimbel in the WGN Radio Studios 6/25/21

Segment 1: Dr. Vishal Mehta, President, Fox Valley Orthopedics, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about what Fox Valley Orthopedics does, how the business of medicine has been through the pandemic and how business has been since the economy has opened up and people are becoming more active.

Segment 2: Sarah Alter, President and CEO of the Network of Executive Women, tells Tom about the Network of Executive Women, how women have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and their mission to advance women in the workplace.

Segment 3: Peter Flowers, Partner, Meyers & Flowers, talks to Tom Gimbel about the business of law, the explosion in Rockton, the environmental fallout of the disaster and how the people of Rockton have been impacted by the explosion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News