Wintrust Business Lunch 6/25/20: Weekly jobless claims surpass 1 million, the Paycheck Protection Program deadline approaching and Macy’s slashing more jobs

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior VP, Kingsview Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including everything you want to know about Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference and why Google employees are demanding an end to police contracts.

Segment 3: Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John the latest changes made to the Paycheck Protection Program. You can watch Larry’s webinar here.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including an update on the Democratic National Convention, Macy’s cutting more jobs and the US sending $1.4 billion in stimulus payments to dead people.