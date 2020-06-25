Listen Now
Roe Conn

Wintrust Business Lunch 6/25/20: Weekly jobless claims surpass 1 million, the Paycheck Protection Program deadline approaching and Macy’s slashing more jobs

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
John Williams

John Williams

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior VP, Kingsview Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims.

Segment 2:  CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including everything you want to know about Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference and why Google employees are demanding an end to police contracts.

Segment 3: Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John the latest changes made to the Paycheck Protection Program. You can watch Larry’s webinar here.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including an update on the Democratic National Convention, Macy’s cutting more jobs and the US sending $1.4 billion in stimulus payments to dead people.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular