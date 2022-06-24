Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins Jon Hansen to talk about why the markets have been positive this week, the likelihood we see a recession, and how should you manage your portfolio in this market.

Segment 2: Steve Soble, Burnt City Brewing Founder and owner of District Brew Yards, tells Jon how Burnt City is going to be celebrating their 10th year in business at District Brew Yards.

Segment 3: Darren Sloniger, President, Marquette Companies, talks to Jon about what went in to opening two new luxury apartment buildings in Fulton Market.