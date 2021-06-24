Wintrust Business Lunch 6/24/21: Jobless claims drop, Microsoft announces Windows 11, and Amazon Prime Day sees solid sales

A Microsoft logo adorns a building in Chevy Chase, Maryland on May 19, 2021. – Microsoft said it is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser it created more than 25 years and which is now largely abandoned as people instead use competitors like Google’s Chrome or Apple’s Safari. “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday, referring to its other browser. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director, Performance Trust Capital Partners, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, why monetary policy is fueling the market rally and how the low interest rates we are seeing is punishing savers and rewarding borrowers.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Microsoft launching a new version of Windows this morning, thousands of petitions being created to keep Amazon’s Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth and what we can expect from the Pentagon’s UFO report expected to be released this week.

Segment 3: Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO, Stern Pinball, joins John to talk about his business in Elk Grove Village, how they came to be the biggest manufacturer of pinball machines in the world, how they managed business through the pandemic, their specialty pinball machines, how they come up with designs and the pride they have being an American company.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including record spending for Amazon Prime Day, the latest travel rules for EU destinations and The Ever Given possibly being released from the Suez Canal very soon.