Wintrust Business Lunch 6/24/20: What will the next stimulus package look like?

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about the economic forecast as coronavirus cases surge in some states, the likelihood of seeing another stimulus check and some personal finance tips. Terry also answers your questions regarding unemployment benefits.

Segment 2: Kate Lorenz, Hyde Park Art Center Executive Director, tells John about how the arts center is shifting the entire online Summer class term and the children’s Creative Camp to a ‘contribute-what-you-can’ model, enabling its art offerings to be truly accessible to all, while still supporting employment and pay for the Art Center’s teaching artists.