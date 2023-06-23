Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about if the cut in the corporate tax rate that was passed by the Trump administration was a success.

Segment 2: Christopher Zara, Senior Editor, Fast Company, talks to John about how companies are increasingly eliminating college degree requirements for more roles and moving toward “skills-based hiring,” which focuses on people over pedigrees. Christopher’s new memoir, “Uneducated,” is available now.

Segment 3: Connor Garnett, Professional Pickleball Player, Chicago Slice, joins John to talk about his career, the Chicago pickleball franchise, and the team winning the championship in the Challenger League.