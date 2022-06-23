Segment 1: Zach Domato, co-founder and chief operations officer of Urban Rivers, joins Rick Kogan to talk about the inaugural “Wild Mile Block Party” on June 25 from 4pm to 9pm near the REI in Lincoln Park to celebrate the completion of the first section of the Wild Mile – a floating eco-park in the Chicago River.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with guest host Rick Kogan about a vairety of tech stories including Meta/Facebook giving a peek at its metaverse-hardware ambitions, Amazon adding two megarobot to its warehouses, and Amazon planning to make Alexa mimic anyone’s voice.

Segment 3: Reginald Robinson, pianist and composer, tells Rick about his upcoming appearance to celebrate the 14th birthday party of the Driehaus Museum.

Segment 4: Jesse DeSoto, Vice President, Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, joins Rick to talk about the return of the annual Strawberry Festival.