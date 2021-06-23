Wintrust Business Lunch 6/23/21: Terry Savage – What you need to know if you haven’t received your federal tax refund

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about missing tax refunds and when you can expect to finally receive them, and as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Brett Wapotish, Regional Manager for Athletico Physical Therapy, tells John about how business has been through the pandemic, the most common complaints they are hearing from patients, some tips we should know to avoid pain and if they are seeing an uptick in injuries now that we are in Phase 5 and people are out and more active.