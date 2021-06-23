Wintrust Business Lunch 6/23/21: Terry Savage – What you need to know if you haven’t received your federal tax refund

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

An IRS tax form with a tax refund check are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about missing tax refunds and when you can expect to finally receive them, and as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Brett Wapotish, Regional Manager for Athletico Physical Therapy, tells John about how business has been through the pandemic, the most common complaints they are hearing from patients, some tips we should know to avoid pain and if they are seeing an uptick in injuries now that we are in Phase 5 and people are out and more active.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News