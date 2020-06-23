Wintrust Business Lunch 6/23/20: A very generous stimulus package, Lettuce Entertain You prepares for Phase 4 of reopening and everything you need to know about iOS 14

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news.

Segment 2: R.J. Melman, President of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, tells John about how his company has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and what they are doing to prepare as Illinois moves into phase 4 of reopening.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the University of Illinois planning to screen students with a COVID test developed on campus and everything you need to know about iOS 14.