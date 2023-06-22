Segment 1: Brian Battle, Advisor, Performance Trust Asset Management, talks to John about the market feeling great year-to-date, what is causing the market to be on edge this week, and why he believes the economy is in pretty good shape right now.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about Amazon being sued by the Federal Trade Commission for signing up customers for Prime memberships without their consent, a federal judge hearing arguments in the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit seeking to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, and US regulators approving the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to offer “lab-grown” meat to the nation’s restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the importance of talent acquisition and retention in manufacturing.

Segment 4: Gina Diaz, attorney and owner of Diaz Case Law in Berwyn, joins John to give some tips for real estate investing for the beginner. Gina also talks about her nonprofit called We Win, LLC. The organization provides a safe, fun, and relaxed environment that encourages women to invest in “income producing” real estate with the goal of achieving financial freedom and independence.