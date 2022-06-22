Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the Fed doing everything they can to combat inflation, retirees having to come back to work because of the dip in their savings, the importance of adjusting to the economy, and if the stock market is just a bounce or a bottom. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Brad Stephens, Mayor of Rosemont, joins John to talk about the new businesses that have been coming into Rosemont and to tell us about all the wonderful events taking place in the village this summer.