Wintrust Business Lunch 6/22/21: McDonald’s launching a loyalty program in July, airlines wanting stiffer penalties for unruly passengers, and how companies can stand out against their competitors

Wintrust Business Lunch
McDonalds chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Vaughn Moore, President and CEO of AIT Worldwide Logistics, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about what AIT Worldwide Logistics does, how his business was impacted by the pandemic, the challenges of running the company during the pandemic, how he is able to find great talent and how he plans to grow the company in the next few years.

Segment 2: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Airlines asking the Attorney General to crack down on unruly passengers, Chicago-based McDonald’s kicking off a loyalty program in July and why fast-food chains are pairing back value menus to push “family” meals instead.

