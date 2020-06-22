Listen Now
Roe Conn

Wintrust Business Lunch 6/22/20: Existing home sales plunge, Amazon jobs coming to the south suburbs and electric scooters returning to Chicago

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to tell us about the latest Chicago startup innovation including Chicago startup Cameo now offering Zoom calls with celebrities and electric scooters coming back to Chicago.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss existing home sales plummeting in May and how the economy is moving through the pandemic

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Chicago and Illinois heading into phase 4 of reopening and Amazon hiring 2,000 people in south suburbs.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular