Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about Fed Chairman Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates, how the market has been reacting to Powell’s comments, if this is the beginning of a new bull market, and the latest news about the housing market. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 6/21/23 – Terry Savage: The beginning of a new bull market?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.