Segment 1: Sultan Meghji, Former Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC); Duke Professor and Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins John to talk about the Fed’s rate hike, if the Fed should have acted sooner to take on inflation, the likelihood we see a recession, and when we might see easing of supply chain constraints.

Segment 2: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including downtown apartment rents hit record high, airline industry predicting profit in 2023, and Kellogg being split into three companies with snacking headquarters in Chicago.