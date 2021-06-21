Wintrust Business Lunch 6/21/21: Stock market bounces back, American Airlines canceling flights and a reimagined Air & Water Show

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 13: The Blue Angels fly around the Wrigley Field area while practicing before the weekend’s Chicago Air and Water Show, during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on August 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about the market bouncing back after last week’s losses and the National Association of Realtors calling for a once in a generation focus on building more housing as we are now 5-6.8 million units short.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells Tom the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the Chicago Venture Summit, an annual event for venture capitalists to connect with the city’s startups, returning this fall after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a Chicago startup that’s emerging from stealth mode building a platform to give the average worker a place to sound off about and address workplace issues.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend amid staffing shortages and maintenance issues and a scaled back Air & Water Show returning to Chicago this August.