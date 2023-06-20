Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how companies can further support working parents when kids are home for summer break.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the rise in “Virtual Meeting Vices,” where employees are getting more cavalier with their online conduct.

Segment 3: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the market pulling back today, why he expects weakness in the market before strength, the likelihood of a recession later this year, and if he agrees with the Fed taking a pause on raising interest rates.

Segment 4: Geoff Alexander, President and CEO, Wow Bao, talks to John about how they have grown exponentially since they started 20 years ago, why their brick and mortar stores are still important despite growth in other areas, how they’ve expanded their menu, and how they continue to innovate year after year.