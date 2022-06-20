Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about Amazon, the world’s second largest private employer, running out of people to hire, and a new survey that shows the impact of inflation and the possibility of a recession.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a new podcast started by a 24-year-old Chicagoan who interviews famous business people about what they did in their 20’s, Chicago being ranked as the No. 8 city for startups in the U.S., and a Chicago tech firm with 1,000 employees letting its workforce leave at noon on Fridays as it tests a new “flex Fridays.”

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Pixar’s “Lightyear” disappointing at the box office, a challenging weekend for air travel, and the DuSable Museum unveiling a new name.