Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell break down the May labor report. What was good? What was not so good? And what does mean for the Fed and interest rates?

Segment 2: Jennifer Streaks, Senior Personal Finance Reporter, Business Insider, joins John to talk the amount of credit card debt people are racking up, how much money you should set aside for your emergency fund, the importance of getting into the habit of saving money, and to offer tips on how to pay down that credit card debt.

Segment 3: Erin Miller, PR, Sales and Marketing Manager, On Location Tours, tells John about the tours you can take in Chicago and the suburbs that visit TV and movie locations!