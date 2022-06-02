Segment 1: Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Economic Policy Reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about President Biden being on the verge of canceling at least $10,000 in student loans.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Netflix quietly tweaking its popularity rules, Meta’s high-profile COO Sheryl Sandberg stepping down, the US Justice Department filing its first indictment of insider trading related to NFTs, and Elon Musk cracking down on remote work.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new survey showing that 39 million U.S. adults feel pressured to overspend on celebratory events this year

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a licensing company clamping down on Elvis-themed weddings, Ford planning to add jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri, Chicago-based United Airlines planning a $100M expansion of pilot training center, and Twitter building a tool for keyword alerts.