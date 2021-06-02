Wintrust Business Lunch 6/2/21: Terry Savage – Mortgage forbearance is ending soon. What do you need to know?

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 24: A sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstone townhouses in the Fort Greene neighborhood on June 24, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to a survey released on Thursday by real-estate firm RealtyTrac, Brooklyn ranked as the most unaffordable place to live in the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about weekly mortgage demand dropping again and what we need know about mortgage forbearance ending at the end of June. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Stephanie Lieber, Executive Director, Imerman Angels, joins John to talk about what Imerman Angels does, how the pandemic set back cancer diagnosis and how you can sign up to run the Chicago Marathon with Team Imerman.

