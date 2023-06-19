Segment 1: Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about the latest scams that you need to know about.

Segment 2: Marc Jacobs, Partner, Lettuce Entertain You, joins John Williams to talk about what they are doing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Beatrix!

Segment 3: Andres Lares, Managing Partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute, tells John how to jump back into networking when you may feel rusty and out of practice.