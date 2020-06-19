Wintrust Business Lunch 6/19/20: An unemployment crisis continues, the plans to safely reopen Chicago’s economy and why RV sales are booming

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the week in the economy including retail sales numbers, Thursday’s unemployment claims and the current real estate market.

Segment 2: Jack Lavin, President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, tells John about The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force and their vision and guidelines for reopening Chicago’s economy.

Segment 3: Veteran developer Bob Wislow chats with John about Fulton East, the nation’s first next-generation office building designed to specifically address employee health, safety and wellness in today’s post-COVID-19 business environment.

Segment 4: McKay Featherstone, Vice President of Product Development and Engineering at Airstream, talks to John about how and why RV sales are booming during the COVID-19 pandemic.