Wintrust Business Lunch 6/18/21: Stocks plunge, inflation and interest rate forecasts, and take a tour of the Chicago Sports Museum this Father’s Day

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the market reaction to the Federal Reserve meeting earlier this week and the possibility we see an interest rate hike in 2022.

Segment 2: Grant DePorter, CEO of the Chicago Sports Museum and Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group, talks to John about how his restaurants have been doing through the pandemic, why a tour of the Chicago Sports Museum is a great gift idea for Father’s Day.

Segment 3: Jim Davis, Director, Good Athlete Project, tells John about what the Good Athlete Project does, how sports could change young people’s lives in valuable ways and tomorrow’s 5K race in Hyde Park.

Segment 4: NeAndre Broussard, Founder, Black Menswear, joins John to talk about the mission of Black Menswear, how they are changing the narrative of black men and tomorrow’s Flash Mob event in Chicago.