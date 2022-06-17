Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to tell us about the Fed raising interest rates and what that is going to mean for the economy moving forward. Are we headed towards a recession?

Segment 2: Katalin Ogren, President Emeritus, West Loop Community Organization, tells John about the great things that the West Loop neighborhood has to offer, how businesses have been faring as we come out of the pandemic and this weekend’s Taste of Randolph Festival.

Segment 3: Ariana Gibson, Founder, Stigma, tells John about this Chicago startup that is changing the conversation around shared experiences of mental health struggles. Ariana explains how the tool works, who is using Stigma, how the tool has helped people, and how she came up with the idea, and how people can access the tool.