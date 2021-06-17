Wintrust Business Lunch 6/17/21: Jobless claims rise, Fed policymakers expecting to raise interest rates by the end of 2023, and why poultry prices are soaring

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: In this screengrab taken from the Federal Reserve website, Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell issues the Federal Open Market Committee statement on April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Powell said the Federal Reserve will continue to use its lending powers “forcefully, proactively and aggressively, until we’re confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery” from the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Federal Reserve via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Economic Policy Reporter, Insider, breaks down the weekly jobless claims, why we saw an increase in the claims this week and the ongoing political debate over the labor shortage.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Amazon bringing its cashier-less checkout tech to a full-size grocery store, the best deals for Father’s Day gifts, and what we need to know about Amazon Prime Day (s) coming up next week.

Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about the Federal Reserve meeting this week, how the market reacted to the meeting, and the overall outlook for economic growth the rest of the year.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Airlines and banks getting hit with with a major internet outage and how poultry prices are soaring due to the chicken sandwich wars between fast food companies.