Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about the likelihood we see further rate interest rates hikes down the road, the Fed’s ongoing battle with inflation, recession odds diminishing, and what that means for your portfolio.

Segment 2: Tom Appel, Publisher, Consumer Guide Automotive, and host of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff podcast, joins John to talk about a number of recent stories including Mercedes-Benz testing ChatGPT in vehicles, Tesla opening charging stations to other automakers, and the future of AM radio in cars. Tom also answers all of your automotive questions.