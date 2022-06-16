Segment 1: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells guest host Jon Hansen how the American workplace is shifting from workaholism to well-being. What is happening and what solutions are we seeing?

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with Jon about a variety of tech stories including new apps that can give you an advance on your paycheck, Amazon’s mega shopping discount event Prime Day being set for July 12and 13, Tesla increasing prices, and Dish expanding 5G.

Segment 3: Steve Trout, Senior Vice President, Municipal Lending Wintrust Government, Non-Profit & Healthcare and Dan Rahill, Managing Director at Wintrust Wealth Management, tell Jon why this year’s Cook County property tax bills may be sent out late and how it might impact you. Steve and Dan explain why this is happening and what Wintrust is doing about the situation.

WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Abbott halting baby formula production due to storm flooding, the Illinois electric vehicle rebate starting July 1, Ferrari announcing plans to make 80% hybrid and full electric vehicles by 2030, and Cosmetics giant Revlon filing for chapter 11 protection.