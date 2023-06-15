Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the Fed’s decision not to raise interest rates, the market reacting positively to that news, and if he expects the Fed to continue with the pause in July.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about the European Union taking a step toward passing what would be one of the first major laws to regulate artificial intelligence, how you can get some money from a Google class action lawsuit, and a group of 17 music publishers suing Twitter, accusing it of copyright infringement on about 1,700 songs.

Segment 3: Katie Hill, the founder and CEO of Unlisted, joins John once again to talk about her startup that helps homebuyers connect with the owners of off-market properties they covet by sending a personalized mailing inviting them to join the platform to chat one-on-one about their future buying and selling plans.

Segment 4: Matt Meyer, Regional Director of Operations, Shake Shack, joins John to talk about what sets them apart from other burger joints, what people order when they visit, and what they are doing to celebrate Pride Month.