Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about mortgage rates rising while homebuilders sentiment drops sharply, the stock market waiting for the announcement from the Fed, what the Fed is expected to announce and what that means for your money and the economy. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Charlique Rolle, Executive Director, Congo Square Theatre, tells John all about this weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations that include the company’s popular Festival on the Square and the 2022 Vision Benefit.

Terry Savage also hops back on for a few minutes to recap the Fed announcement and what that will mean for your wallet.