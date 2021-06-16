Wintrust Business Lunch 6/15/21: Terry Savage – How concerned should we be about inflation?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 14: Gas prices are displayed at a Chevron station on June 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The average price for a gallon of gasoline continues to rise amid inflation fears with the current rate of regular grade up to $3.13 nationwide. In California, the average price is now over $4.00. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the market reaction to the Federal Reserve meeting, what we expect to come out of the meeting and how worried we should be about inflation. And as always, Terry answers all of our financial questions.

Segment 2: Amit Bindra, Partner, The Prinz Law Firm, tells John about a bill that has passed through the Illinois General Assembly that will change the Illinois Freedom of Work Act (IFWA) with respect to the standards required to enter into and enforce employee non-compete agreements. Governor Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law.