Wintrust Business Lunch 6/15/21: Challenges some bosses are facing as employees return to the office, travel demand will negate furloughs at United, and Best Buy to begin selling luggage and grills

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

View of a Best Buy advertising at a window mall, in Mexico City, on November 24, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. – The American appliance sales chain Best Buy, present in the Mexican market for 13 years, will close its 41 active stores in Mexico due to the losses suffered during the covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1:  Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how companies are dealing with employees that have moved out of state due to the pandemic and what businesses can do to retain good employees.

Segment 2:  Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how some employees who have returned to the office have forgotten how to behave in a professional work environment and the challenge that is presenting for employers.

Segment 3: Elaine Frei, Proprieter, Luft Balloons, talks to John about how they managed business through the pandemic and the new immersive pop-up experience celebrating Pride Month.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the travel rebound ending United’s need for furloughs this fall, the US and EU reaching a deal to end Airbus-Boeing trade tarrifs dispute, IKEA and other companies still having products sitting on the ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal and Best Buy starting to sell luggage and grills.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News