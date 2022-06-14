Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what a company should consider before rehiring a former employee? What is the process and what should the company and employee be aware of?

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how the return to the office is bringing up new lawsuits around the traditional office birthday party.

Segment 3: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to explain how the 2008 recession was much worse than the pain people are currently feeling from rising inflation.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the IRS boosting the standard mileage rate deduction to 62.5 cents per mile, a 4 cent hike, as gas soars to more than $5 a gallon, Spotify forming a council to advise on safety versus censorship, Ford recalling nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-Es over battery safety issues, and the FAA requiring SpaceX to make environmental adjustments.