Wintrust Business Lunch 6/14/21: Job openings set a record, a new scooter company launches in Chicago, and the Girl Scouts have millions of unused cookies

Molly Sheridan age 13, sells Girl Scout cookies in Chicago on February 19, 2017. On a sunny Sunday afternoon, Molly Sheridan is hard at work in front of a Starbucks coffee shop in Chicago. The 13-year-old is playing her ukulele and, along with her five-year-old sister Edie, singing about Girl Scout cookies — boxes of which she has arranged for sale on a table. “Singing with my ukulele, I think that brings in people,” Molly says. It is Girl Scout cookie season, a uniquely American tradition marking its 100th year. / AFP / Nova SAFO (Photo credit should read NOVA SAFO/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the April Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showing that there were 9.3 million job openings in April and that 4 million people voluntarily quit their job in April, if inflation is really as bad as people are making it out to be and mortgage rates looking like they will fall in the coming days.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a new scooter company launching in Chicago that lets you rent scooters by the month or year, a new startup from the founder of Protein Bar and Limitless Coffee wanting to be the QVC for online shoppers and Kris Bryant investing in a Miami startup that makes a high tech mattress.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including airport screenings topping 2 million this past weekend for the first time since onset of pandemic and why Girl Scouts have millions of unused cookies.