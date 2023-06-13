Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about employers and employees facing off over remote work.

Segment 2: Phillip Shaw, Certified Financial Planner, Goldstone Financial Group, breaks down the new inflation data that was released, what the Fed plans to do with interest rates this month and down the road, and what he’s telling people about their personal financial situation.

Segment 3: Allison Gerlach, Director of Events, Chicago Loop Alliance, joins John to talk about the return of Sundays on State!