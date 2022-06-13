Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how Friday’s bad inflation report is still impacting the stock market, mortgage interest rates continuing to rise, the rise of “buy now pay later,” and how the Fed will tackle inflation.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including the founder of Orbitz raising $10M for his travel startup Journera, Chicago startup Tripscout raising $10M to help you book a hotel on Instagram, Techstars naming12 startups to its latest Chicago class, and Rheaply, a startup that helps companies like Google and Exelon share equipment, raising $20M.