Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about why installing EV chargers in older buildings may not be feasible, Netflix seeing subscriber growth, and how the ‘quiet luxury’ trend is catching on.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, tells John about a battery tech company in Chicago getting funding from the Department of Defense, the emergence of unicorn AI startups, and an oncology company winning University of Chicago startup competition.

Segment 3: Bryce Anderson, Owner, Activate Games, joins John to talk about the new location of Activate in Oakbrook!