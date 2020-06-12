Wintrust Business Lunch 6/12/20: Stock market volatility, the impact of COVID-19 on the auto industry and racing returning to Hawthorne

Segment 1: Ian Salisbury, Senior Editor, Money, joins John to explain the volatility of the stock market and how you can best protect your investments.

Segment 2: Jon Abt, Co-President of Abt, tells John about how his company has been navigating through COVID-19.

Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran journalist covering the auto industry, joins John to discuss how General Motors is finding the restart of auto production “unbelievably smooth” in its recovery from the Covid-19 shutdown and why COVID-19 is going to impact the auto industry for years to come.

Segment 4: Jim Miller, Director of Racing Operations at Hawthorne Race Course, talks about the safe return of racing at Hawthorne Race Course.