Wintrust Business Lunch 6/11/21: Who benefits from rising inflation, an interactive tourist app launches in Chicago, and the historic Hilton Chicago reopens

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about the rise in inflation, how concerned we should be about it going up and who is being most infected by the jump.

Segment 2: Jon Matuzak, President, eAtlas, tells John about his new interactive tourist app that launched in Chicago this week.

Segment 3: Dana Elmquist, President, FieldCast, chats with John about how his company is helping businesses communicate with their employees through podcasts. As the work environment is changing due to the pandemic, FieldCast enables management to engage their teams through the accessibility and heightened memorability of audio communications.

Segment 4: John Wells, Hilton Chicago’s General Manager, talks to John about the hotel reopening after being closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.