Wintrust Business Lunch 6/11/20: Stocks plunge, Grubhub sold and Ford Motor Co. expanding in Chicago

John Williams

Segment 1:  Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analystbankrate.com, joins John to explain why the stock market suffered its worst day since March.

Segment 2:  CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Yelp adding a new tool to search for black-owned businesses, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos blasting a racist customer email and why Twitter and Facebook removed a Trump campaign video due to a copyright complaint.

Segment 3: Bob Stahurski, CEO, Nyco Products Company, tells John about how his business has survived (and thrived) during the pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Grubhub being sold to Just Eat Takeaway, Ford Motor Co. expanding in Chicago and another 1.5 million Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

