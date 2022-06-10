Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about how the market is reacting to the news that inflation hit a 40-year high. Is a recession unavoidable at this time? What do investors need to know?

Segment 2: Hank Zemola, CEO, Special Events Management, tells John about the business side of festivals. How festivals are bouncing back from the pandemic and what a festival means for small businesses in the area.

Segment 3: Elbert Walters III, Executive Director, Powering Chicago, talks to John about the current initiatives to ensure EV charging access and equity as the state of Illinois looks to have one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.