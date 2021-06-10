Wintrust Business Lunch 6/10/21: Weekly jobless claims fall again and what rising inflation means for your retirement savings

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 10: A customer shops for meat at a supermarket on June 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Inflation rose 5% in the 12-month period ending in May, the biggest jump since August 2008. Food prices rose 2.2 percent for the same period. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to talk about consumer prices surging, rising inflation and why rising inflation could impact your retirement savings.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple hoping iOS 15 can tame the deluge of app notifications, President Biden revoking former President Trump’s executive orders against TikTok and WeChat, Colonial Pipeline CEO telling the Senate the decision to pay hackers was made quickly and the U.S. seizing most of the Colonial Pipeline ransom.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Senior industry analyst, CreditCards.com joins John to talk about a new survey that shows 4 in 10 U.S. adults are willing to go into debt for indulgences as we come out of the pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including how the new Amazon Sidewalk feature could be helping boost neighbors Wi-Fi unless you specifically disable it.