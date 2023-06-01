Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about Wall Street heating up, and why he believes the Fed will raise interest rates again this month.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about Amazon agreeing to pay more than $30 million to settle two federal lawsuits alleging that the tech giant violated users’ privacy, and what to make of Apple’s new VR headset.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows how much inflation is impacting vacations and the travel industry.

Segment 4: Jingmai O’Connor, Dinosaur Curator, The Field Museum, tells John about the new Spinosaurus exhibit! The Field Museum’s will be the only Spinosaurus on permanent display anywhere in the Western hemisphere. To celebrate the new Spinosaurus, the museum is hosting Dino Fest on Saturday, June 10. This event, held in the museum’s main Stanley Field Hall from 11am to 2pm, will feature dinosaur trivia games, a poetry station, a book fair, and more!