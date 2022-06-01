Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the market swirling, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon saying he is preparing the biggest U.S. bank for an economic hurricane on the horizon, the Fed’s plan to combat inflation, and what you should know about VA mortgage loans. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Greg Carroll, Director of Partnerships & Events, Uptown United & Uptown Chamber of Commerce, tells John about the 3rd annual Uptown Art Week.