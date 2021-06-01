Wintrust Business Lunch 6/1/21: Movie theaters make a comeback, pandemic travel hits a new high, and another Chicago ‘unicorn’

Segment 1: Adam Hughes, CEO, Amount, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about his Chicago startup that recently raised $100 million, valuing it at $1 billion and making it Chicago’s latest “unicorn” company.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke talks to Tom about the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Project44, a Chicago logistics startup, announcing that it has raised $202 million in new funding at a $1.2 billion valuation and P33, a local tech organization, working with the city on a new initiative to bring back 10,000 techies who left Chicago back to the city.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including pandemic travel hitting a new high over the weekend and movie theaters also seeing a nice boost in business over Memorial Day.