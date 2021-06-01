Wintrust Business Lunch 6/1/21: Movie theaters make a comeback, pandemic travel hits a new high, and another Chicago ‘unicorn’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 01: Movie poster of current offerings are displayed on the front of an AMC theater on June 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Mudrick Capital has agreed to purchase 8.5 million share of the theater chain for $230.5 million. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Adam Hughes, CEO, Amount, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about his Chicago startup that recently raised $100 million, valuing it at $1 billion and making it Chicago’s latest “unicorn” company.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke talks to Tom about the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Project44, a Chicago logistics startup, announcing that it has raised $202 million in new funding at a $1.2 billion valuation and P33, a local tech organization, working with the city on a new initiative to bring back 10,000 techies who left Chicago back to the city.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including pandemic travel hitting a new high over the weekend and movie theaters also seeing a nice boost in business over Memorial Day.