Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how his company uses one day a quarter to shut down e-mail and instant messaging to embrace live communication and the impact that has on employees.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how getting sued sometimes turns out to be a good thing.

Segment 3: Mark Hicks, Regional Sales Manager, Northern Tool, give John some tips to prep your lawn and garden equipment and what you should know when you are considering purchasing new tools.

Segment 4: Tekendra Parmer, Tech Features Editor, Insider, talks to John about the rise of AI, why some leaders are calling for a pause on the technology, and how humans can make the technology more responsible.