Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the stock market continuing to fall, why you should still be contributing to your 401K, mortgage interest rates rising, and Chicago being on the list of Top 10 Worst Cities for Commuters.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Jon about the latest in startup innovation including Cameo laying off over 80 employees last week as the tech/startup industry braces for a slowdown, a Chicago legal-tech startup raising $8M from Mark Cuban and others, a Chicago startup working to lower drug costs, and Chicago’s effort to fund more Black and Latino startup founders starting to pay off.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including 40 percent of America’s baby formula supplies being out of stock, the Biden administration announcing 20 internet companies agreeing to provide free/low-cost internet to low-income households, and nearly 300k former service members suing 3M over earplugs they say didn’t work.