Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the affordability of new cars, the results of Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index, how interest rates are impacting home sales, the great labor report released on Friday, and a recap of Warren Buffet’s meeting in Omaha last weekend.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about the state of tech jobs in Chicago, an app that lets city inspectors scan sidewalks for ADA compliance raising some funding after relocating its HQ from Champaign to Chicago, and the CEO of a Chicago software startup talking about the challenges of raising a $7M round in a difficult fundraising environment.

Segment 3: Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to break down a new Bankrate survey that shows how money worries negatively impacts mental health.