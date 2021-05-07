Wintrust Business Lunch 5/7/21: Weak April jobs report, Obvious Shirts and the cult of home ownership

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to talk about the very weak April Job Report, what the report means for the economy moving forward and why their is a cult of home ownership among young people.

Segment 2: Joe Johnson, Founder, Obvious Shirts, tells John about his T-shirt company, how he got his start making T-shirts, the attention the company has received lately and how he came up with the ideas for the creative shirts.

Segment 3: Nick Nagele, Co-Founder, Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., talks to John about his company, the success they recently had at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where you can find their whiskey, how the company managed the pandemic (and shifted to selling hand sanitizer) and how the business is doing now that some COVID-19 mitigations have been relaxed.

